Federal judge in Tucson rules CBP's detention conditions violate immigrants' rights

A federal judge has concluded that Customs and Border Protection is detaining people in a way that violates their rights.
In a 40-page ruling, Judge David Bury in Tucson concluded that those who are being held at several agency facilities face conditions which are "substantially worse'' than not just other places where those suspected of immigration laws are being held but even that criminal detention facilities like jails and prisons.
"The court finds that conditions of detention in CBP holding cells, especially those that preclude sleep over several nights, are presumptively punitive and violate the Constitution,'' he wrote.
Bury acknowledged there can be exceptions from constitutional violations for "exigent circumstances.'' That, he said, could include things like a civil disturbance that might delay the time for processing.
"But this is a narrow exception and overcrowding or regular classification considerations do not constitute exigent circumstances that would justify floor-sleeping," the judge wrote. "The periodic surges occurring along the border is a chronic condition and not an exigent exception to justify unconstitutional conditions of confinement."
The bottom line is that Bury issued an order telling the agency that those whose processing has been completed cannot be held more than 48 hours unless it provides "conditions of confinement that meet basic human needs for sleeping in a bed." And his order covers not just blankets but "food that meets acceptable dietary standards, potable water, and medical assessments performed by a medical professional."