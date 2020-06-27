Feds, company say valid mining claims not needed for Rosemont Mine OK

He said in an interview that the Justice Department’s interpretation of the law, if carried out, would mean that anyone could start mining on federal land even without filing a claim, if such a person or company could get a Forest Service or BLM permit.

Dumping waste rock on land with mining claims is antithetical to the development of minerals and “screams out” for the claims’ validity to be investigated, Squillace said. The Justice Department statements represent a fundamental misunderstanding of how the mining law works, he said.

Industry lawyer Jim Allen disagreed, telling the Arizona Daily Star that Soto’s ruling started from an invalid premise: that a mining claim is essential to give a miner a right of entry onto federal land to put up a waste dump there.

“I think the mining plan of operations was sufficient in and of itself; bringing in additional question of mining claims was unnecessary,” he said. “A mining claim gives two property rights: the right to exclude other miners and the right to buy property from the government and own it outright. If you weren’t interested in either of those, there was no reason in 1872 to stake a mining claim.”