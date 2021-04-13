Feds to give Pima County $2 million to help cover cost of asylum seekers

Pima County will receive more than $2 million in federal funds to cover the costs aiding asylum-seeking families, officials said Tuesday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide an advance grant of $2.1 million to Pima County to cover costs related to food, shelter, and medical care for asylum seekers, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry wrote in a memo on Tuesday. He described the funds as a "three-month advance for anticipated costs."

As border encounters rose in recent months, the Border Patrol started releasing asylum-seeking families in Yuma in February. That practice extended to Ajo last month. Since then, the county and non-profits have transported more than 550 asylum seekers from Ajo to the Casa Alitas shelter in Tucson. Most of those families came from Brazil, Venezuela, and Cuba.

Asylum seekers generally spend 36 to 48 hours at the Casa Alitas shelter, Huckelberry wrote. At the shelter, they receive medical care, food, and shelter while they arrange transportation to other cities.

In recent weeks, the county approved awarding contracts to transport asylum-seeking families from Ajo to the Casa Alitas shelter. The City of Tucson also has paid for hotel rooms to temporarily house asylum seekers.

The FEMA funds will cover the county's costs of transporting families from Ajo to Tucson, as well as the city's costs for renting hotel rooms, Huckelberry said.

