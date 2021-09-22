Fire at Tucson Electric's Sundt plant shuts off power to nearly 5,000

A fire at Tucson Electric Power’s H. Wilson Sundt Generating station on the city’s south side resulted in power outages for nearly 5,000 customers in the area Wednesday afternoon.

TEP spokesman Joe Barrios said the fire started in a generator area of the Sundt plant, 3850 E. Irvington Road, at about 4:20 p.m. and was put out by Tucson Fire department firefighters within the hour.

No injuries were reported, Barrios said, adding that no further details were available pending an investigation.

TEP crews were working to restore power to 4,922 customers in an area mostly south of the plant, Barrios said at about 5:20 p.m.

The Sundt plant features two large natural gas-fired steam generators and a bank of 10 reciprocating internal combustion natural gas engines that replaced two other large steam generators in 2019.

