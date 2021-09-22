 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire at Tucson Electric's Sundt plant shuts off power to nearly 5,000
alert

Fire at Tucson Electric's Sundt plant shuts off power to nearly 5,000

Tucson Fire Department units outside the Sundt Generating Station during a two-alarm alarm fire Wednesday.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

A fire at Tucson Electric Power’s H. Wilson Sundt Generating station on the city’s south side resulted in power outages for nearly 5,000 customers in the area Wednesday afternoon.

TEP spokesman Joe Barrios said the fire started in a generator area of the Sundt plant, 3850 E. Irvington Road, at about 4:20 p.m. and was put out by Tucson Fire department firefighters within the hour.

No injuries were reported, Barrios said, adding that no further details were available pending an investigation.

TEP crews were working to restore power to 4,922 customers in an area mostly south of the plant, Barrios said at about 5:20 p.m.

The Sundt plant features two large natural gas-fired steam generators and a bank of 10 reciprocating internal combustion natural gas engines that replaced two other large steam generators in 2019.

A Tucson Fire Department engine at scene of a fire at TEP's Sundt Generating station at Alvernon and Irvington, Tucson, Ariz., September 22, 2021.

Tucson Fire Department units staged outside of the TEP Sundt Generating Station during a two-alarm fire.

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner. On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Endorsement interview for Ward 3 with Alan Harwell Jr. (R), Lucy LiBosha (I), and Kevin Dahl (D)

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News