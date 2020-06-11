Fire crews working blaze at landfill on Tucson's east side

Fire crews are currently working an overnight blaze on Tucson's east side.

The Tucson Fire Department responded to the fire at a recycling and landfill facility, on East Speedway near North Kolb Road, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The fire quickly spread through the dry materials onsite, said TFD spokesman Michael Colaianni. 

As of 9 a.m., eight units were still on scene. 

About an hour after crews arrived, Tucson Water increased water pressure to "aid crews in their firefighting efforts," which Colaianni said is common for this kind of fire.

It's currently unknown what caused the fire. TFD expects to be at the facility for the next several hours.

