Fire destroys 30 units at South Tucson apartment complex

A South Tucson apartment building rented to formerly homeless people and low-income military veterans went up in flames Monday night, two weeks after it was purchased by new owners as part of a multimillion-dollar transaction.
The structure was insured and the owners are pledging to rebuild and help find temporary homes for displaced residents.
About 30 studio units at Spanish Trail Suites, 305 E. Benson Highway, were destroyed in the three-alarm fire that began Monday at about 7 p.m., said Commander Kevin Shonk of the South Tucson Police Department.
More than 60 firefighters, many from the Northwest and Tucson fire departments, spent nearly three hours bringing the blaze under control, officials said.
The fire began in the old Spanish Trail Motel building, a dilapidated structure on the same property. The site is popular with vagrants who have set several smaller fires there over the past six months, Shonk said.
Flames spread from the old motel to the 30-unit apartment building, but an additional 90 apartments on the property were untouched, said owner Margeaux Bowers, who purchased the entire complex for $3.7 million on May 29, public records show.
The low-income units rent for $550 a month, including utilities, for a 324-square-foot studio apartment.
“It’s devastating,” Bowers said of the fire. “But I’m so happy everyone got out OK.”
Bowers and her husband, Brian Bowers, both Tucson natives, own several other apartment buildings around Tucson and are trying to find temporary space there for displaced tenants, Margeaux Bowers said.
In addition to rebuilding the destroyed apartments, the new owners plan to demolish the old motel where the fire began, she said.
“That’s the best news I’ve heard today, “ quipped Michael Colaianni, a spokesman for the Tucson Fire Department, which often assists the much smaller South Tucson Fire Department.
The resources of both departments have been taxed by the frequency of fire calls to the old motel, Colaianni said.
Shonk said the cause of the blaze has been listed as undetermined. Since so many fires were set in the old motel in the past, investigators weren’t able to narrow down precisely how the latest one began, he said.
The total dollar value of fire damage has yet to be determined.
Bowers said although 30 units burned, dozens more tenants were temporarily displaced because electricity to the entire complex was shut off when the fire began.
Most of those tenants should be able to return quickly once power is restored, she said.
The Red Cross has been helping those displaced by providing hotel rooms and financial help.
