Fire destroys 30 units at South Tucson apartment complex

“It’s devastating,” Bowers said of the fire. “But I’m so happy everyone got out OK.”

Bowers and her husband, Brian Bowers, both Tucson natives, own several other apartment buildings around Tucson and are trying to find temporary space there for displaced tenants, Margeaux Bowers said.

In addition to rebuilding the destroyed apartments, the new owners plan to demolish the old motel where the fire began, she said.

“That’s the best news I’ve heard today, “ quipped Michael Colaianni, a spokesman for the Tucson Fire Department, which often assists the much smaller South Tucson Fire Department.

The resources of both departments have been taxed by the frequency of fire calls to the old motel, Colaianni said.

Shonk said the cause of the blaze has been listed as undetermined. Since so many fires were set in the old motel in the past, investigators weren’t able to narrow down precisely how the latest one began, he said.

The total dollar value of fire damage has yet to be determined.

Bowers said although 30 units burned, dozens more tenants were temporarily displaced because electricity to the entire complex was shut off when the fire began.