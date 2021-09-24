Forecast: Tucson just might catch that wettest monsoon record it's chasing

The meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Tucson are hoping, like the rest of us, that we'll get enough rain this weekend and next week to seal the deal we've been chasing — wettest monsoon.

"Let's do it, right?" said meteorologist Jim Meyer. "Things are looking busier this weekend and maybe even next week in terms of chances for storms."

The 2021 monsoon is still sitting at Tucson's third-wettest on record at 12.43 inches. We need 0.66 of an inch of rain to move up to second and 1.42 inches to make history as the wettest since record-keeping began in 1894.

That rain would have to fall at Tucson International Airport to count in the city's official records, and do so by Sept. 30, the end of the monsoon season that began on June 15.

"It's possible," Meyer said Friday, noting the forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain Saturday afternoon, Sept. 25; a 50% chance Saturday night and a 65% chance on Sunday, Sept. 26.

The two marks to beat were set in 1955 (13.08 inches) and 1964 (13.84 inches).

Do the weather service scientists root for the record when we're this close?

"Oh yeah, we do," Meyer said. "It's fun."