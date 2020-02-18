Foundation’s $4M gift to fund scholarships for UA Honors College students

The Garcia Family Foundation of Tempe, a charitable organization founded by a former University of Arizona student, is committing $4 million to fund a scholarship program for Honors College students.

The Garcia Family Foundation Scholarship is a 10-year, $400,000 commitment to assist awarded students, Garcia Scholars, with offsetting the cost of attendance and travel stipends for up to two international study abroad trips, a UA news release said.

At least one of the study abroad trips for students will be completed between the first and second year at UA, “so that students develop together as a cohort, with deep global perspective, early in their college careers,” UA said.

Established in 1996 by billionaire businessman, Ernie Garcia II, the foundation has supported UA students’ success for more than 20 years and continues to support education and efforts to end homelessness, according to UA.

The commitment is also helping UA reach the goal of their 360 Initiative, launched in Nov. 2019, which aims to raise at least $50 million by fall 2020 to enhance services such as tutoring and counseling, and help students with the full cost of attendance.