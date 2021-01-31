Frank Amparano, El Casino Ballroom president, remembered for dedication to community

He went on to coach and mentor dozens of girls for close to 20 years and formed the Tucson Angels and Tucson Blaze, which competed in the Amatuer Softball Association league. Many of his players went on to receive college scholarships through softball and one made it to the USA Softball Olympic team.

“Frank did a lot in this community, but that was one of his proudest achievements that all of these girls got their education paid for through softball,” said Martinez, who also coached alongside Frank.

Even in his last days, Frank’s daily life was filled with acts of service for his family, friends and community.

“He was always here doing something. If he wasn’t here, he was at someone’s house helping them with something, or going to a game or golfing,” Martinez said. “That’s why it’s so unreal.”

“We’re a wreck,” Sylvia said. “My granddaughter was over the other morning and she was just crying. It hurts. It’s hard to believe that he’s gone.”

Once gatherings are allowed again, Frank’s family said they hope to hold a party in his honor at the El Casino Ballroom to celebrate his life, his dedication to the community and the legacy that he leaves behind.

“The most important thing to him was a family, his friends and the community,” they said. “And he embraced it.”

