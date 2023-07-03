City of Tucson Fourth of July celebration

The City of Tucson will launch its annual fireworks show from "A" Mountain this Fourth of July. If you want to watch the show poolside, Tucson Parks and Rec is hosting a pool party with snacks, music, inflatables and games at the Archer Pool.

When: 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 for the fireworks. The pool party is 7-10 p.m.

Where: Fireworks will be launched from "A" Mountain on Tucson's west side and there will be food trucks open at 7 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center parking lot, 260 S. Church Ave. The pool party happens at Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Fireworks are free to watch, though some parking lots may charge a fee. The pool party is free to attend, but registration is required by calling 520-791-4877.

Visit this event page for more information about the fireworks show. Visit this event page for more information about the pool party.

Diamonds in the Sky

For baseball fans, Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium is where you’ll want to be this July Fourth. The annual Diamonds in the Sky celebration will feature the Sun Belt College Baseball League showcase game, followed by a fireworks display.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Cost: Free to attend with a donation of one non-perishable food item or a $1 donation benefitting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sahuarita Stars & Stripes

Celebrate the Fourth of July in Sahuarita with live music, inflatable water rides, face painting, vendors and food trucks. The night ends with a fireworks show.

When: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Where: Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Way, Sahuarita

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

60th Annual 4th of July Parade

The Palo Verde Neighborhood is hosting a parade on the Fourth of July. The event is also set to feature games through the Tucson Parks and Recreation's Ready, Set, Rec! mobile recreation program, live music, refreshments from Coffee Times and temporary tattoos from Ben's Bells.

When: 7-10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4

Where: Pocket Park, 3300 E. Fairmount St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Cinema Club at The Downtown Clifton

Enjoy an indoor movie at The Downtown Clifton every other Wednesday! July's schedule kicks off with "Superbad" on July 5, followed by "Blade" on July 19.

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 5 and July 19

Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission, gallery activities, live music and a cash bar. This month's event will also feature food from Herculean Chicken and Okashi, and a death cafe, which is an open and informal space to talk about death.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 6

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, July 8; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St., on July 8; Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Dr., on July 22.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Faces of Tucson Mixer + Expo

Tucson Lifestyle is hosting its first Faces of Tucson Mixer + Expo, aka a showcase of individuals and businesses — from folks in medicine, law, interior design and fitness — to share their expertise.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy art-making, gallery activities and family yoga.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.