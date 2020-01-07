Friends of youngest victim in Tucson shooting try to honor her with service to others

Christina-Taylor Green had big plans for her life, so now her childhood friends do too.

Canyon Del Oro High School senior Jamie Stone has already enrolled at the University of Arizona and is training to become an emergency medical technician as she prepares to enlist in the National Guard — all on her way to a possible career as a first responder like the ones who fought to save her childhood friend’s life nine years ago today.

“I try to live my best life for her,” Jamie said. “I think about her all the time.”

Fellow CDO senior Serenity Hammrich wants to study to become a nurse so she can help people and finally come to grips with what happened to her best friend.

“When I lost Christina-Taylor, it was very hard for me, and it’s still hard for me today,” Serenity said, her voice cracking with emotion. “I really work to push myself to be the person she would want me to be and experience all the things she can’t because she’s gone.”

Bound by a tragedy in Tucson

Christina-Taylor was the youngest of six people killed in the Jan. 8, 2011, mass shooting that targeted then-Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.