More than 600 UA students will display their engineering design projects to industry representatives, fellow students and judges during the 17th annual Engineering Design Day on Monday.
The public is welcome to the free event, which will be held at the Student Union Memorial Center grand ballroom and the UA Mall.
The projects will be on display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; an awards presentation will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
At this year's event, engineering student teams will demonstrate 118 inventions ranging from solving agricultural problems, helping people with artificial limbs walk comfortably, exploring the solar system, a drone to pollinate date farms, an autonomous solar race car and a virtual reality system for CPR training.
Other projects include a design and scale model for an large, unmanned airplane that can fight wildfires; a device that could capture grasshoppers so they can be used as a protein food source for cattle farms; and a vehicle detection device that bicyclists could use to help prevent collisions with vehicles.
Many of the design teams have corporate sponsors.