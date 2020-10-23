Future uncertain for two Tucson museums after historical society votes to pull out

It could be a year before anything happens, he said, “but we’re not going to allow the property to go dormant for very long.”

Frank Flasch, vice president of the Old Fort Lowell Neighborhood Association, hopes something can be worked out.

“We’re very disappointed that the Historical Society is pulling out. The museum has meant a lot to the neighborhood,” Flasch said. “We’re looking for different ways we can keep it going.”

The future of the Downtown History Museum is far less certain.

James Burns, executive director of the Historical Society, said he got word just before Friday’s meeting that Wells Fargo intends to vacate the entire bank building where the small collection is housed.

Historical Society board members were originally set to vote on canceling their operating agreements in Tucson and Flagstaff in August, but the decision was delayed after local groups complained about being blindsided by the move.

Board president Whitaker said no one should have been caught off guard. Though the pandemic has made things worse for everyone, the society has been talking about ending these agreements for several years now.

“I don’t think we were taken seriously,” she said. “We can’t afford not to act. As a board, we are compelled to do something about this.”

