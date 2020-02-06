Gene Ackerley, founder of Tucson advertising firm, dies at age 97

Eugene Anthony Ackerley, founder of Ackerley Advertising and also a manager of radio stations for 11 years in Tucson, died Jan. 30. He was 97.

“He died of natural causes,” said his son Ed Ackerley, who along with his brother, Bill, now own the advertising agency that was a family operation since 1968.

“He was healthy right up to the end and living at home, a house that he lived in for 63 years,” said Ed Ackerley on Monday. “He became ill and he died at St. Joe’s (Hospital), and family was with him.”

Ackerley, who was known as “Gene,” and his wife, Gloria, moved from Nebraska to Tucson in 1957 and Gene went to work managing radio stations, starting with KCUB, KTAN and KCEE.

During this time, the couple reared seven children and became foster parents to 26, beginning this calling when they were volunteers with Catholic Social Services. The couple gave of themselves to help others, and saw their work with children as a ministry, recalled Ed Ackerley.

“They fostered mostly babies and younger children who were waiting for adoptive parents. Most of the children stayed with us for about a month, and the longest stayed three years,” said the son.