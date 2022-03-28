Ben's Bells: Diane Kleinman

Meet Diane Kleinman, this week’s Ben’s Bells Bellee. She was nominated by Cary Davis for inspiring kindness in her neighborhood.
Davis nomination letter said: “Happy was the day when Diane Kleinman moved to our midtown Tucson neighborhood! I’ve never met anyone like Diane. She inspires kindness wherever she goes, and she’s been all over the world including serving her church in Indonesia and Bulgaria. Diane is a spunky 80-year-old woman with six children, 22 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
She brings out the best in everyone she meets. Recently, she organized a community yard sale fundraiser, enlisting neighbors to provide items, bake brownies, make signs, set up, tear down and donate the leftovers to local nonprofits. With some of the funds, she is spearheading a Little Library project for our community.
For over two decades, Diane has hand-crafted and donated adorable sock dolls — over 10,000 of them — to children around the world through organizations like Doctors Without Borders. Diane sews doll dresses for children in Haiti. Recently she has collected articles for Tucson Public Library’s project assisting Afghan refugees. She quilts blankets, paints gourds. Somehow, she finds time for swimming, cooking, reading, playing word games and entertaining. Moreover, Diane is the primary caregiver for her husband of over 60 years.”
If you know someone who inspires kindness, nominate them for a Ben’s Bell. bensbells.org/forms/nominate-a-bellee