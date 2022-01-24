Ben's Bells: Jennie Peterson

In her nomination, she says: “I have been blessed to know Jennie since she was 8 years old and we lived in San Diego. She came to Tucson for her degree in ASL for education. She chose a profession that provided a service to her community and has built an impressive reputation as a very skilled interpreter. We have been friends through all of life’s milestones, my marriage, the birth and raising of my children, her graduation, her marriage, my divorce, the births of her children, and nursing school. She was the founder of a wonderful book club of the most supportive, loving women and we’re approaching 10 years together. She lives her life helping and giving to our community in any way she can. This last summer she was the ringleader in coordinating help for me, for one of my biggest challenges, ovarian cancer. She dove in and went above and beyond taking care of anything to help lighten my stress. She coordinated those book club ladies and their husbands to prepare a property for selling, cleaning, packing, yardwork, trash runs and all during the hot summer. She took over my finances so I would have one less worry. She supported me through the scary, dark days and, thankfully, celebrated with me when I got the news that I am cancer free. I can’t think of a Thank You that is big enough to encompass everything she has done for me.”