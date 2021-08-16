 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ben's Bells: Shannon and Mike Lucas

Ben's Bells: Shannon and Mike Lucas

Shannon and Mike Lucas, and their children Riggins, left, and Brecklyn, standing at right.

 Christine Sunflower Photography

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Shannon and Mike Lucas

Nominator: Jill Dalrymple

Why: For their caring for foster children. “Shannon and Mike are amazing,” Dalrymple wrote in her nomination letter. “They’ve done emergency foster for more than 15 kids and just took in another 4-week-old. We still talk daily about the baby my husband and I are adopting who they fostered first. They send us clothes, diapers, and love.” Dalrymple said the Lucases provide love and compassion to the children they foster. “We’re so lucky to know them. People like the Lucases are hard to find. They are selfless, caring, generous, and kind,” Dalrymple wrote.

For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban's swift Afghan takeover shocks Biden team

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Ben's Bells: Bob Gay
Local news

Ben's Bells: Bob Gay

  • Updated

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News