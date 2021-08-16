Ben's Bells: Shannon and Mike Lucas

Why: For their caring for foster children. “Shannon and Mike are amazing,” Dalrymple wrote in her nomination letter. “They’ve done emergency foster for more than 15 kids and just took in another 4-week-old. We still talk daily about the baby my husband and I are adopting who they fostered first. They send us clothes, diapers, and love.” Dalrymple said the Lucases provide love and compassion to the children they foster. “We’re so lucky to know them. People like the Lucases are hard to find. They are selfless, caring, generous, and kind,” Dalrymple wrote.