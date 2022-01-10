Clean up, reuse, recycle in the New Year

Just like that, we are in the second week of 2022 and if you are in the throes of post-holiday cleaning and decluttering, several local nonprofits can assist in that endeavor — and possibly help boost resolutions to increase volunteerism in the new year.

“Recycling and reusing is a hugely important topic. Myself, I was trying to clean out and pare down clothes and clutter. It make you feel so good and organized and healthy. Tucson Clean & Beautiful has an online recycling directory (tucsoncleanandbeautiful.org/waste-reduction/recycling-directory/) and if you need to get rid of items such as old mattresses or TVs, it can help with that,” said Katie Gannon, executive director for Tucson Clean & Beautiful (TCB).

The nonprofit, which was founded in 1985, is dedicated to preserving and improving the environment, conserving natural resources, and enhancing quality of life in Tucson and eastern Pima County.

Gannon emphasized that TCB offers an abundance of simple tips to help the public take incremental steps toward reducing waste and clutter in daily life.