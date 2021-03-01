GAP Ministries' warehouse offers basic needs for foster parents, refugees, seniors

For foster parents, kinship foster parents and others in need of assistance, GAP Ministries seeks to fill in the gaps that have resulted from the pandemic.

Since last October, the nonprofit has offered “sponsored” — or free — shopping for basic necessities including diapers, baby products, linens, pillows, furniture, clothing, hygiene products and more through its Community Impact Warehouse, 2861 N. Grant Road. It also distributes free food boxes when available during its hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each weekday except Tuesday. Social distancing and other health and safety rules are followed .

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to open the warehouse up not only to the clients of our nonprofit partners and to foster, adoptive and kinship families, but to people with an Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System card and to refugees as well as to seniors age 65 and older. They can come in and shop once a month for basic needs with a voucher that we provide for them free of charge,” said Tiane Kennedy, development director for GAP Ministries.

A majority of the products at the warehouse are new; many are overstock, returns and scratch-and-dent goods procured through a partnership with Good 360, which transfers items from partners such as Target, Walmart, and other retailers.