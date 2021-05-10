 Skip to main content
High school senior belled for creating singing group for surprise events
High school senior belled for creating singing group for surprise events

Sophie Cline started a socially distanced singing group to surprise people on special occasions during the pandemic.

 Sophie Cline

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Sophie Cline

Nominator: Jean Popham

Why: Sophie is a member of National Charity League and a senior at Catalina Foothills High School. During the pandemic, Sophie created a socially distant singing group that would surprise people on their birthdays or other special occasions, Popham wrote. "She wanted to just be able to be kind and spread joy and happiness when everyone was locked down during the pandemic," Popham wrote. "She surprised my friend on her birthday last June and sang (socially distanced) two songs, and my friend still talks about how it brought sunshine to a long hard year. Sophie says hi to everyone she meets, smiles at strangers and spreads kindness on a daily basis. Sophie is a great example of intentional kindness in practice," Popham wrote.

For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 520-622-1379.

