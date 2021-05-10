High school senior belled for creating singing group for surprise events

Why: Sophie is a member of National Charity League and a senior at Catalina Foothills High School. During the pandemic, Sophie created a socially distant singing group that would surprise people on their birthdays or other special occasions, Popham wrote. "She wanted to just be able to be kind and spread joy and happiness when everyone was locked down during the pandemic," Popham wrote. "She surprised my friend on her birthday last June and sang (socially distanced) two songs, and my friend still talks about how it brought sunshine to a long hard year. Sophie says hi to everyone she meets, smiles at strangers and spreads kindness on a daily basis. Sophie is a great example of intentional kindness in practice," Popham wrote.