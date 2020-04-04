You are the owner of this article.
Tucson-area charities: Let the Star know what you need

The Arizona Daily Star wants to be your connection point to helping others and getting help. Many of our local charities have campaigns through Arizona Gives Day on Tuesday, April 7. Boys to Men, for example, has a donation match on that day.

Here are the latest requests:

Casa de los Niños

1120 N. Fifth Ave., Tucson AZ 85705

520-624-5600

casadelosninos.org

Casa de los Niños promotes child well-being and family stability.

Need 1: Hygiene supplies — shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant for males/females, toothbrushes, toothpaste.

Need 2: Diapers, all sizes.

Need 3: Baby wipes.

Boys to Men Tucson

5925 E. Broadway, No. 125, Tucson AZ 85711

520-344-3624

btmtucson.com

Need 1: Men who are willing to step up to mentor teenage boys who are struggling and isolated right now. We have transitioned our weekly group mentorship program to an online Zoom format. While boys and men are already at increased risk for bottling up emotions and isolating from others, these current conditions really elevate that risk. We are also increasing our services for men and mentors through online Zoom circles.

Need 2: Donations. We have had to cancel all of our spring fundraising events, which has jeopardized our ability to continue to facilitate our programming in the long term. We are hoping to survive through Arizona tax credits and other donations. We also have a campaign running for Arizona Gives through April 7 with a dollar-for-dollar donor match, so anyone who donates can double their impact: azgives.org/healthymasculinityandboyhood

Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona

1050 S. Plumer Ave., Tucson AZ 85719

520-325-1400

diaperbank.org

The Diaper Bank has three key programs that provide essential needs to low-income families: providing diapers for children (both disposable and cloth/reusable); incontinence supplies for adults; and menstrual products for women and girls.

Need 1: Unopened packs of Size 4-5-6 diapers.

Need 2: Unopened packs of 4T-5T toddler training pants.

Need 3: Unopened packs of baby wipes.

Therapeutic Riding of Tucson (TROT), 8920 E. Woodland Road, Tucson AZ 85749

520-749-2360

trotarizona.org

TROT enriches the lives of children and adults with special needs and veterans using equine-assisted activities and therapies to improve physical, mental, social and emotional well-being.

Need 1: Horse feed and supplies: grain, specific grains (contact TROT for specific grains), wood chips for stalls, pea gravel for stalls.

Need 2: Horse supplements: Psyllium, electrolytes, joint supplement, fly-repellant feed (call TROT for specific brands)

Need 3: Paper goods: paper towels, toilet paper.

Angel Heart Pajama Project

1505 W. St. Mary’s Road, P.O. Box 229, Tucson AZ 85745

Patti Lopez, 520-870-2829

angelheartpajamaproject.org

From Joan Fawcett, Angel Heart Pajama Project: Knowing that many parents are out of work with less discretionary funds for basic needs to meet their children’s anxieties and fears, Angel Heart has communicated with our local nonprofit partners as to how to support needy children. Agency partners have indicated the need is even greater now for Angel Heart to provide new pajamas and books.

Need 1: New pajamas in sizes newborn to XXL Youth for boys and girls living in foster homes or homeless shelters.

Need 2: New books for boys and girls living in foster homes or homeless shelters.

Need 3: Financial contributions.

Step Up to Justice

320 N. Commerce Park Loop, No. 100, Tucson AZ 85745

520-276-3815

stepuptojustice.org

Step Up to Justice is a full-service free civil legal center for poor and working-poor individuals and families in Pima County. We provide phone and video-conferencing legal assistance for clients facing legal problems in family law, housing, minor guardianship, wills/probate, domestic violence, consumer protection, bankruptcy and employment. We partner with over 200 volunteer attorneys who are now working remotely, but this has increased our need for phone translations in Spanish and other languages. Your donation will ensure that every client can receive help.

Need 1: Donations at any time or Arizona Charitable Tax Credit ($400/individual and $800/couple), before April 15. Every cent is used to support our free legal services for low-income individuals and families in Pima County

Need 2: Volunteer attorneys to help a low-income client with a legal need in your practice area.

Need 3: Volunteer registered Arizona court interpreters for Spanish or other languages to help with a few hours of phone or video interpretation for clients who are non-English speakers.

Tucson Together: Tell us what you need

We’re asking nonprofit charities for their three greatest needs and we’re asking readers who have more than they need and are willing to share to let us know so we can help you connect and do the most good.

Here’s the information we need from Tucson-area charities: Charity name; address; phone number; website; a sentence about the charity's mission; a contact person and phone number (for Star use only); and a list of the charity's top 3 needs.

I am the point person on this project. You can contact me at: Debbie Kornmiller, 520-573-4127, dkornmiller@tucson.com

And remember, we’re all in this together.

Ways to keep fit

Catalina Council, BSA

2250 E. Broadway, Tucson 85719

520-750-0385

catalinacouncil.org

The Catalina Council has everything you need to keep you and your entire family physically fit and mentally awake. We have activities that take as few as 10 minutes to complete up to 30-day challenges. We have online seminars to cool virtual field trips and resources from around the country at

catalinacouncil.org/adventures-from-home

Keep up to date with new daily ideas on our Facebook page: facebook.com/CatalinaCouncilBSA

You don’t need to be a Scout to use these free resources, but you can learn more about Scouting at beascout.org

– Justin Rice, development director, Boy Scouts of America, Catalina Council

DVDs wanted

If you have DVDs/Blu-Rays in good condition that you no longer want or need, please donate to Strauss Manor. Your contributions will benefit our residents while we get through the pandemic.

I’ve started a check-out movie library where our residents can check out films. Since the common areas in our building are closed until further notice, our residents have no group activities.

We can help by providing different ways for them to keep busy and not stress out too much about what’s going on in our world right now.

We can also use coloring books, puzzle books, games, color pencils, markers, et cetera.

You can contact me directly. I can also pick up donations.

Thank you for your support.

Luz E. Gallego

Service Coordinator

B’nai B’rith Strauss Manor

370 N. Pantano, Tucson, 85710

520-722-9963

straussmanorsc@qwestoffice.net

Need eggs or veggies?

Felicia's Farm

3761 E. River Road, Tucson AZ 85718

feliciasfarm.org

Contact Cathy Lolwing, 520-396-0015

From Cathy Lolwing: We are happy to widen our recipient list, especially to include hungry children. We are donating about 700 pounds of produce each week and 170 dozen eggs for distribution to those in need through six other nonprofits. Monetary donations, as always, are welcome. 

