Tucson-area charities: Let the Star know what you need

The Arizona Daily Star wants to be your connection point to helping others and getting help. Many of our local charities have campaigns through Arizona Gives Day on Tuesday, April 7. Boys to Men, for example, has a donation match on that day.

Here are the latest requests:

Casa de los Niños

1120 N. Fifth Ave., Tucson AZ 85705

520-624-5600

casadelosninos.org

Casa de los Niños promotes child well-being and family stability.

Need 1: Hygiene supplies — shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant for males/females, toothbrushes, toothpaste.

Need 2: Diapers, all sizes.

Need 3: Baby wipes.

Boys to Men Tucson

5925 E. Broadway, No. 125, Tucson AZ 85711

520-344-3624

btmtucson.com

Need 1: Men who are willing to step up to mentor teenage boys who are struggling and isolated right now. We have transitioned our weekly group mentorship program to an online Zoom format. While boys and men are already at increased risk for bottling up emotions and isolating from others, these current conditions really elevate that risk. We are also increasing our services for men and mentors through online Zoom circles.

Need 2: Donations. We have had to cancel all of our spring fundraising events, which has jeopardized our ability to continue to facilitate our programming in the long term. We are hoping to survive through Arizona tax credits and other donations. We also have a campaign running for Arizona Gives through April 7 with a dollar-for-dollar donor match, so anyone who donates can double their impact: azgives.org/healthymasculinityandboyhood