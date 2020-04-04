Tucson-area charities: Let the Star know what you need

The Arizona Daily Star wants to be your connection point to helping others and getting help. Many of our local charities have campaigns through Arizona Gives Day on Tuesday, April 7. Boys to Men, for example, has a donation match on that day.
Here are the latest requests:
Casa de los Niños
1120 N. Fifth Ave., Tucson AZ 85705
520-624-5600
Casa de los Niños promotes child well-being and family stability.
Need 1: Hygiene supplies — shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant for males/females, toothbrushes, toothpaste.
Need 2: Diapers, all sizes.
Need 3: Baby wipes.
Boys to Men Tucson
5925 E. Broadway, No. 125, Tucson AZ 85711
520-344-3624
Need 1: Men who are willing to step up to mentor teenage boys who are struggling and isolated right now. We have transitioned our weekly group mentorship program to an online Zoom format. While boys and men are already at increased risk for bottling up emotions and isolating from others, these current conditions really elevate that risk. We are also increasing our services for men and mentors through online Zoom circles.
Need 2: Donations. We have had to cancel all of our spring fundraising events, which has jeopardized our ability to continue to facilitate our programming in the long term. We are hoping to survive through Arizona tax credits and other donations. We also have a campaign running for Arizona Gives through April 7 with a dollar-for-dollar donor match, so anyone who donates can double their impact: azgives.org/healthymasculinityandboyhood
Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona
1050 S. Plumer Ave., Tucson AZ 85719
520-325-1400
The Diaper Bank has three key programs that provide essential needs to low-income families: providing diapers for children (both disposable and cloth/reusable); incontinence supplies for adults; and menstrual products for women and girls.
Need 1: Unopened packs of Size 4-5-6 diapers.
Need 2: Unopened packs of 4T-5T toddler training pants.
Need 3: Unopened packs of baby wipes.
Therapeutic Riding of Tucson (TROT), 8920 E. Woodland Road, Tucson AZ 85749
520-749-2360
TROT enriches the lives of children and adults with special needs and veterans using equine-assisted activities and therapies to improve physical, mental, social and emotional well-being.
Need 1: Horse feed and supplies: grain, specific grains (contact TROT for specific grains), wood chips for stalls, pea gravel for stalls.
Need 2: Horse supplements: Psyllium, electrolytes, joint supplement, fly-repellant feed (call TROT for specific brands)
Need 3: Paper goods: paper towels, toilet paper.
Angel Heart Pajama Project
1505 W. St. Mary’s Road, P.O. Box 229, Tucson AZ 85745
Patti Lopez, 520-870-2829
From Joan Fawcett, Angel Heart Pajama Project: Knowing that many parents are out of work with less discretionary funds for basic needs to meet their children’s anxieties and fears, Angel Heart has communicated with our local nonprofit partners as to how to support needy children. Agency partners have indicated the need is even greater now for Angel Heart to provide new pajamas and books.
Need 1: New pajamas in sizes newborn to XXL Youth for boys and girls living in foster homes or homeless shelters.
Need 2: New books for boys and girls living in foster homes or homeless shelters.
Need 3: Financial contributions.
Step Up to Justice
320 N. Commerce Park Loop, No. 100, Tucson AZ 85745
520-276-3815
Step Up to Justice is a full-service free civil legal center for poor and working-poor individuals and families in Pima County. We provide phone and video-conferencing legal assistance for clients facing legal problems in family law, housing, minor guardianship, wills/probate, domestic violence, consumer protection, bankruptcy and employment. We partner with over 200 volunteer attorneys who are now working remotely, but this has increased our need for phone translations in Spanish and other languages. Your donation will ensure that every client can receive help.
Need 1: Donations at any time or Arizona Charitable Tax Credit ($400/individual and $800/couple), before April 15. Every cent is used to support our free legal services for low-income individuals and families in Pima County
Need 2: Volunteer attorneys to help a low-income client with a legal need in your practice area.
Need 3: Volunteer registered Arizona court interpreters for Spanish or other languages to help with a few hours of phone or video interpretation for clients who are non-English speakers.
