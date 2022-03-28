 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson gala brings attention to sudden cardiac death
top story

Tucson gala brings attention to sudden cardiac death

  • Updated

Supporters of the Steven M. Gootter Foundation (including tennis legends the Bryan brothers and the Jensen brothers) hope to raise at least $250,000 on Sunday, April 10, during the 17th annual Gootter Grand Slam and Gala at the Westin La Paloma. The foundation is dedicated to eliminating Sudden Cardiac Death through education, awareness, research and the distribution of automated external defibrillators (AEDs). Pictured from left to right are Luke Jensen and Bob Bryan with Gootter Foundation President Andrew Messing, Vice President Claudine Messing, Mike Bryan and Murphy Jensen.

 Steven M. Gootter Foundation

Former Grand Slam doubles champion Murphy Jensen hopes to help shut out sudden cardiac death Sunday, April 10, at the 17th annual Gootter Grand Slam and Gala at the Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa, 3800 E. Sunrise Drive.

Jensen, who won the 1993 French Open Doubles title with his brother, Luke, has a vested interest: On Oct. 29, 2021, he survived sudden cardiac arrest with the help of an automated external defibrillator during a tennis exhibition in Colorado Springs.

Coincidentally, the brothers have been longtime supporters of the Steven M. Gootter Foundation’s mission to defeat sudden cardiac death through awareness, education, research and the distribution of more than 400 defibrillators in Pima County.

“I can’t wait to kiss and hug these beautiful people who are doing this beautiful service that saved my life and the lives of so many others. The irony is that I have been a participant in this event for 10 years. If that is not a coincidence, I don’t know what is,” said Murphy, who has not only played in Gootter Grand Slam Exhibitions but assisted with chest-compression only CPR and defibrillator demonstrations at the events.

Murphy credits those techniques for enabling him to survive sudden cardiac arrest when he was in the “best shape” of his life.

“If this could happen to me, this could happen to anyone. This was a struck-by-lightning moment. There was no, ‘Hey, I feel lousy or I have shortness of breath or tingling in my hands.’ The lights went off and my heart just stopped. I fell backward like a towering tree and cracked my head on the tennis court and suffered multiple skull fractures,” Murphy said.

Though he has no memories from that day, Murphy has pieced together the story from the accounts of others: Bystanders immediately administered CPR and Luke ran to get a defibrillator. Murphy was shocked four times at the venue and twice more in the ambulance. His heartbeat had stabilized by the time he reached the hospital, where he was placed in an induced coma due to concerns about possible brain damage. He emerged from the coma on Nov. 4 and has spent the last four months recovering.

“My heart had stopped for 17 to 18 minutes. By the grace of God and the help of incredible medical professionals, I am able to able to walk again, think again, speak again and play tennis. I am able to be a dad, a father, a husband and a brother with all of my faculties working. I have been graced to see another day and will damned if I won’t make the most of every single breath of air I get to take and be grateful,” Murphy said.

Ultimately, Murphy wants to pay the “miracle” of survival forward. He is excited to participate with Luke in the upcoming Gootter Grand Slam Exhibition against the Bryan Brothers, to lend his expertise to the VIP Fantasy Tennis Clinic and to speak about his experience with sudden cardiac arrest.

“Cardiac arrest is something that affects whole families, not just the person who has the arrest. We all experience trauma from this in our own way, and it serves me to serve others through my personal recovery. I would like AEDs at every tennis court and at every junior and adult tennis tournament in the United States so they are safe environments. I can start with tennis because that is what I know,” said Murphy.

Murphy’s goals align with those of the Gootter Foundation, according to Andrew Messing, president of the nonprofit.

The foundation is working to distribute AEDs to places where people work, worship and play — including schools and youth organized sports teams — and to the Tucson and Oro Valley police departments. It has supplied 120 patrol cars with the devices to date.

“The incidence of COVID-related cardiomyopathy, especially in young men, has made the presence of AEDs even more critical. Our mantra is, ‘AEDs should be as common as fire extinguishers. Hopefully you will never need to use one, but you know it is there in case it is necessary,’” said Messing.

Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net

If you go

What: 17th annual Gootter Grand Slam and Gala

When: Sunday, April 10; 4 p.m. Grand Slam exhibition tennis matches begin; 6 p.m. gala dinner under the stars.

Where: Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa, 3800 E. Sunrise Drive

Cost: $300 per person

Notes: Festivities include a tennis exhibition featuring the University of Arizona men's tennis team followed by a doubles match featuring UA football Coach Jedd Fisch and UA men’s tennis Coach Clancy Shields against Bob and Mike Bryan, the winningest doubles team in the world. The exhibition will conclude with a match between the Bryan Brothers and tennis legends Murphy and Luke Jensen. The action will be followed by a dinner under the stars on the tennis courts featuring an international buffet; music; entertainment and live and silent auctions featuring experiences such as vacations in Telluride and Rocky Point via private jet; other luxury vacation packages and much more.

The evening will also include a presentation of the Gootter Foundation Philanthropic Award to Murphy Jensen, who will speak about his own experience with sudden cardiac arrest last year. For more information or to buy tickets online, visit bidpal.net/grandslamgala or call 520-615-6430.

Tennis lovers can also enjoy the VIP Fantasy Tennis Experience, which begins at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 10. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity features a clinic by the Bryan brothers and the Jensen brothers, lunch and unique keepsake items. Cost is $2,500 per person; for more information, email gootterfoundation@gmail.com or call 520-615-6430.

Visit stevenmgootterfoundation.org for information about the nonprofit or to make a donation.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

'BirdBot' mimics birds way of walking

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News