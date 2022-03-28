Tucson gala brings attention to sudden cardiac death

“If this could happen to me, this could happen to anyone. This was a struck-by-lightning moment. There was no, ‘Hey, I feel lousy or I have shortness of breath or tingling in my hands.’ The lights went off and my heart just stopped. I fell backward like a towering tree and cracked my head on the tennis court and suffered multiple skull fractures,” Murphy said.

Though he has no memories from that day, Murphy has pieced together the story from the accounts of others: Bystanders immediately administered CPR and Luke ran to get a defibrillator. Murphy was shocked four times at the venue and twice more in the ambulance. His heartbeat had stabilized by the time he reached the hospital, where he was placed in an induced coma due to concerns about possible brain damage. He emerged from the coma on Nov. 4 and has spent the last four months recovering.

“My heart had stopped for 17 to 18 minutes. By the grace of God and the help of incredible medical professionals, I am able to able to walk again, think again, speak again and play tennis. I am able to be a dad, a father, a husband and a brother with all of my faculties working. I have been graced to see another day and will damned if I won’t make the most of every single breath of air I get to take and be grateful,” Murphy said.