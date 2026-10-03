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PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Housing did not conduct inspections for one or more federally required health and safety standards in the units it helped to finance through state and federal tax credits, according to a new report.

Even when it did, Auditor General Lindsey Perry said the inspectors were slow in following up in instances such as reporting rodent infestations, bad electrical circuits and a blocked fire escape access to the property owners and ensuring the issues were fixed.

"The department's failure to fully inspect tenant housing and timely notify property owners of violations it identified has resulted in low-income residents living in unsafe or substandard housing, and increased the risk that health and safety hazards in tenant units were not corrected in a timely manner,'' Perry reported.

Perry said her staffers also found that the department in some cases lacked evidence it completed federally mandated reviews to see whether the tenants going into many of these low-income housing units met the required income standards.

That increased the risk that tenants were ineligible for low-income housing or, at least, paid the correct rental rates, which are tied to their incomes, she said. It also meant these units were not available to those who were in fact financially eligible.

Improvements in fraud prevention

But Perry's new report also included some good news for the housing department.

In a previous report two years ago, her auditors found the department lacked policies and procedures to prevent and detect theft and fraud.