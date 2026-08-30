'Do something for the next 50 years'

Romero stressed that "the city of Tucson is in a really good position, when it comes to water resources."

Tucson has long been diversifying its water supplies by using recycled wastewater on grassy turf in parks and on golf courses, is a leader in conservation, and "we're doing green infrastructure" such as trees and shrubs to capture stormwater, she said.

If CAP water goes away permanently, the city still has more than 50 years’ worth of water supplies either stored underground or in native groundwater that it can use, she noted.

But now "we have to do something for the next 50 years" in case those supplies become exhausted, she said, recognizing that state law requires cities to show they have an assured, 100-year water supply if they are to keep allowing new subdivision growth.

Tucson Water, which delivers CAP water to city residents and some living in the suburbs, isn't ready to say how it would react to a worst-case federal CAP cut of 3 million acre-feet a year.

"In the short term, and even for the purported 10-year duration of the (federal decision), Tucson has significant in-ground and available water resources to respond to any shortage, and these resources are of such immense volume and variety that it would be impossible to predict exactly how we would respond," wrote Chris Avery, an assistant city attorney for Tucson Water, in an email to the Star.

In any scenario, especially the worst-case cuts mentioned in the bureau's decision last week and in its operating guidelines for the river, "our values would remain the same," Avery wrote.