CAP Canal could go dry under Interior plan

The biggest part of the cuts over the next two years — almost all of Arizona’s 760,000 acre-foot share of them — is expected to come out of the CAP Canal that delivers river water to the Phoenix and Tucson areas.

That’s roughly half of the water that the federally authorized and built canal can carry, though it has already seen flows reduced by more than 500,000 acre-feet under agreements that are expiring as the new federal plan goes into effect.

In the worst scenario under the 10-year framework, CAP officials warn that the canal could go dry.

“In order to protect the water supply of the Central Arizona Project," the board "must be able to quickly react to events as they occur, remaining flexible and nimble so as to respond to sudden or changing events consistent with the board's direction, including taking legal action if it becomes necessary,” Arboleda said.

“With this factual background, I move that the board authorize the general counsel with the concurrence of the general manager and the officers of this board and subject to the occurrence of the circumstances discussed in today's executive session, to take legal action if necessary.”

Such an action could include filing to intervene in a lawsuit Nevada has already lodged against the federal plan, she said, “or other related litigation or to initiate independent litigation relating to the (federal) record of decision or the Law of the River and advancing any or all of the causes of action and claims for relief as presented in executive session today.”

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