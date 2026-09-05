"The agreements under which conservation has been done will be gone. They're from the past. We'll be cutting from actual use. (Without the new cuts) we would be doing actual use as if the cuts haven’t been made," Buschatzke said.

Terry Goddard, president of CAP's governing board, noted that while some of the past cuts were voluntary, the 1.25 million acre-feet under the Lower Basin plan will be mandatory.

The 760,000 acre-feet cuts for Arizona, California and Nevada under the Lower Basin plan are 250,000 acre-feet more than the cuts they have been taking in recent years due to the drought contingency plan approved in 2019, he noted.

"Our clear understanding is we are looking to take significant cuts," said Goddard, a former Arizona attorney general. "We understand in terms of the emergency we're in, you have to take very strong measures."

'Can't keep doing it the easy way'

But Wegner said the federal government's approval of the two-year Lower Basin plan shows what it's trying to do is take easy steps, without ordering large cuts.

Wegner said that what researchers Schmidt, Kuhn and others are saying "is that we can't keep doing it the easy way. That point is very hard to sell to the general public because people don't understand what you are talking about."

The numbers show that the cuts approved so far won't be enough to adequately protect the river and its reservoirs, he said.

"But this is difficult stuff for people to not only understand but to embrace (by) taking action," he said.