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The United States and Mexico have signed a Colorado River treaty amendment under which Mexico will share in the water-use reductions to be imposed on Arizona, California and Nevada over the next two years, the International Boundary and Water Commission announced.

The U.S. Interior Department previously announced that it would withhold 1.25 million acre-feet of water from the three U.S. states in each of the next two years to slow declines in reservoir storage. That plan aligned with what the states had offered, and called on Mexico to take another 250,000 acre-feet per year in reductions. The temporary amendment, formally known as Minute 334, confirms that reduction.

“Given scarcity conditions faced by the Colorado River, additional measures are needed to preserve the basin’s sustainability to benefit all users,” Mexico’s IBWC commissioner, Adriana Reséndez, said in a statement released Wednesday. “We will continue monitoring the evolution of basin conditions and working with interested parties to seek the best solutions during scarcity.”

An acre-foot, the volume it would take to cover an acre to a 1-foot depth, is 325,851 gallons, enough to support a few American households for a year. Most of the water from the river is applied on farms, both on the United States side and in Mexico’s Mexicali Valley.

Under a treaty signed by the two nations in 1944, Mexico’s share of the Colorado is normally 1.5 million acre-feet. Arizona, California and Nevada shared 7.5 million acre-feet before the cutbacks.