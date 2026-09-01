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Arizona communities that rely on Colorado River water could face higher water bills as a new federal plan cuts the state's allocation from the river by roughly 25% over the next two years.

A recently released federal plan to protect water stored in Lake Mead and Lake Powell would reduce Arizona's allotment from the river over the next two years by roughly a quarter, or about 760,000 acre-feet.

"Our water bill is going to go up. I know my water bill's going to go up next year, it may even go up the year after that," said Fred Schneider, president and COO of Arizona Water Company at a recent meeting of the Arizona Corporation Commission. "It's going to continue to go up as water costs more."

There are about a dozen private water companies regulated by the Arizona Corporation Commission that receive water from the Colorado River or the Central Arizona Project, according to an Aug. 25 presentation to the regulatory board about potential cuts. Public utilities, like the City of Phoenix, are not under the commission's jurisdiction, but have also been preparing for a Colorado River with less.

Ben Ruddell, a Northern Arizona University professor, said shortages on the Colorado River are no surprise to the state's water professionals. Ruddell and other researchers evaluated several different water scenarios and how they would impact water vulnerability, resilience and cost in different cities in the Phoenix metro in a 2020 paper.

While the crisis is universally recognized, Ruddell said, not every community or utility is equally ready to weather it.