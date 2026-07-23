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Two incumbents and one newcomer took the three open Sahuarita Town Council seats in Tuesday's election.

Separated by 31 votes, incumbent Deborah Morales led the race with 23.22% to Mayor Tom Murphy's 23.01%. Chelsea Hundal took third place with 20%.

Voters approved the updated Sahuarita 10-year general plan, Proposition 420, by a 60% margin.

In Sahuarita, residents vote directly for Town Council members, and the council appoints the mayor.

Morales' focus is on clear communication and maintaining safety for residents and employees, according to her campaign website. Murphy emphasizes economic prosperity and development, also highlighting open communication with residents, his website says.

Hundal's focus is on maintaining community quality and the town's budget, according to her Facebook page.

In a Q&A with the Green Valley News, all three winning candidates stated they do not support the Sonoran Corridor, a proposed freeway in the Tucson region that would connect Interstates 19 and 10 and go through Sahuarita.