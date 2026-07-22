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The Arizona Supreme Court has given the Marana Downtown entertainment district the green light to proceed after months of legal wrangling, including a failed effort by a political action committee to get a referendum on Tuesday’s ballot.

On Monday, the court rejected a petition to review the town’s decision earlier this year to throw out referendum petitions challenging its plan to lease land for the project.

Town Manager Terry Rozema said Marana’s decision to lease 19 acres of town property to developers Scott Stiteler and Rudy Dabdoub to create a walkable entertainment and retail district was an administrative act, not legislative; only legislative issues can be referable to the ballot, he said.

Stiteler and Dabdoub’s Marana Downtown on North Marana Main Street and West Civic Center Drive will include restaurants, retail shops, a brewery, coffee shop, dance hall and rodeo arena.

Rozema called Monday’s decision “an exciting milestone for our community” that will give the town “that sense of place, of this is who we are.”

“I think that's what this thing is going to do,” he said. “It's going to finally give our community a place that they can be proud of from a downtown standpoint.”

Rozema said Stitler can now bring in the architects to design the 870,000-square-foot project. The design process could take a year, which means construction won’t begin until late 2027 or early 2028.