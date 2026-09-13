“I don't do anything anymore. I don't go anywhere because it costs money to burn gas. I even debated on coming out here because this is a long way out from town,” she said.

Mendoza said she had recently spoken to a mother who told her the baby formula she needs had risen to $42.

“Those are the things that keep me up at night . . . Government is supposed to improve the quality of life for people, and it's not doing that right now,” she said.

Buttigieg was last in Tucson in 2022 to announce the city would be receiving $25 million in federal funding for repairs to the 22nd Street Bridge. He said he was glad to learn that construction started in March.

“I’m sorry about the traffic in the meantime,” he said. The bridge will be closed for three years.

He used the topic of infrastructure to further criticize the Trump Administration, saying the basic functions of government are being pushed aside.

“Are the people in charge changing their policy, changing course to make any of this better? The answer is no, because it is working just fine for them. Congress can trade stocks while they make decisions that move markets. A sitting president makes himself $2 billion in one year while in office,” he said.

He closed the speech by talking about what his five-year-old twins might ask him about what the last ten years were like when they grow up.