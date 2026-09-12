“People can't sleep. Their animals can't sleep. Everyone's stressed out,” he said.

The 221 acres west of Interstate 10 are zoned for “park industrial,” according to the Rancho Sahuarita Specific Plan.

Sahuarita officials have emphasized to residents that no official application has been made yet.

But protesters said concern began over a year ago, when Sharpe submitted a request to the town council to confirm the land’s zoning would allow a data center.

Mayer said the resulting analysis from the town’s Community Development Department told Sharpe the right to build a data center was grandfathered in. Mayer disagrees with that analysis, saying data centers could not have been predicted when the plan was created in the late 90s.

“What we really have problems with is that our town council keeps on telling us, no, we can't deal with that plan. It's a grandfathered 1996 plan, and that is wrong. That is false. They can't be. They have to stand up and say that they're going to protect us,” Mayer said.

As the town continues to work on a code amendment that would address data centers specifically, Town Manager Shane Dille told the crowd at an Aug. 10 meeting that any new adjustments would not apply.

“It will not change existing zoning or development entitlements for industrial-zoned properties within specific plans, specifically the Rancho Sahuarita specific plan,” Dille said.

The town has not received any requests to enter into a non-disclosure agreement, or received any application at the Sept. 8 Town Council meeting, Dille said at the Sept. 9 meeting.

“I assure the council that if we were ever presented with that kind of request, we would let the council know, even outside of these formal meetings,” he said.