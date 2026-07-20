How Ron Barber came into Arizona politics

Barber grew up in an Irish working class neighborhood in London. He moved to the United States when his mother married an American airman. Barber said his new home amazed him. He was floored by how many different radio stations he heard as the family drove from Maryland to Arizona.

In Tucson, Barber met and married his high school sweetheart, Nancy. He went to public school, she went to Catholic school.

They moved into a house on a double lot in their Tucson neighborhood. As the years went on, they had children, added onto the house and cultivated a garden outside.

On the wall outside the house, a colorful desert mural carries a quote from the poet Rumi: “Beauty Surrounds Us.”

Barber became a naturalized citizen in the 1990s. His first vote felt like a huge privilege, he said. He recalled tearing up in the booth

“I often compare myself to a person who made the conversion to a religion, they become very rabid about, you know, their new religion. I'm rabid about this democracy because I didn't have it in England,” Barber said.

He officially entered the political arena in 2005, when he started working for Giffords, a swing district Democrat from Tucson.

Tragedy struck six years later in January 2011.

A gunman opened fire on a “Congress on Your Corner” event that Giffords hosted in a grocery store parking lot. Six people were killed and 13 were wounded by the gunfire.

Barber was shot in the face and in the leg.