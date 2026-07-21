"I never ran on being the most progressive person, and I'm very proud of where I stayed, and never changed my opinions or anything just because they were trying to push me further to the left. That wasn't going to happen," she said.

Perez also faced challenges on the campaign trail, including accusations that his old social media posts promoted violent political rhetoric and that he once had an explicit OnlyFans account. He has since acknowledged the past social media posts, saying how he went about criticizing the Trump administration was a product of growing up in an era of political violence.

“But I’m not running for the top seat in a perfection contest,” he wrote in a June 8 social media post.

He also filed a legal challenge in an attempt to remove Hernandez from the ballot, alleging that Hernandez’ accumulation of $20,000 in fees stemming from late campaign finance filings violated state law, the Star previously reported.

Perez has called out the Hernandez campaign for taking money from corporate interests, including AirBnb. He said addressing campaign finance issues would be a high priority if he won the seat.

"If the results aren't in our favor, I think we've got to really think strategically about how to overcome corporate money in an era where corporations dominate everything,” he said.

Hernandez said she is proud to have the support of unions and the amount of money she raised reflects her community support.

“I've been in office for eight years now, and I've worked with many different community members and organizations and groups,” she said.