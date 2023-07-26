Tucson is set to receive $50 million in federal funding to create three new housing developments while rehabilitating the historic Tucson House, U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva announced today.

The funding comes from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department’s Choice Neighborhoods program that awards grants to revitalize struggling neighborhoods with "distressed public or HUD-assisted housing."

In Tucson, the money will go toward the comprehensive Thrive in the ‘05 initiative.

Tucson launched the project in 2018 to target the 85705 ZIP code along the Oracle Road and Miracle Mile corridor in attempts to reduce crime, promote economic development and improve housing and community services in collaboration with area residents and businesses.

The expansive approach of the program is to create “sustainable, community-driven, equitable change in the city’s historic northern gateway,” according to Thrive in the ‘05 plan documents.

It’s unclear exactly what the new, significant amount of federal funding will be used for within the vast scope of the entire plan.

In addition to using the grant to “create more housing through three new developments,” the funding will “bring much needed improvements to small businesses in the area, and deliver services that invest in the health, employment, and educational opportunities of the residents in this part of our City,” Mayor Regina Romero said in Grijalva’s news release.

In addition to the long-planned physical renovations of Tucson House, the updates will also “provide mixed-use, mixed-income development that will allow the older residents to age in place while invigorating the historical Oracle/Miracle Mile Corridor,” the news release said. Grijalva, a Tucson Democrat, has written letters to HUD advocating for the grant funding for Tucson.

The Thrive in the ‘05 plan is anchored in the 17-story Tucson House, the city's largest public housing site that mostly houses low-income older and disabled adults.

City Council members, meeting as the Public Housing Authority, approved a master development agreement with affordable housing developer Gorman & Company on July 18 to partner as a co-developer for Tucson House improvements and other potential housing projects that arise, with the help of the new federal funds.

Gorman has completed construction on 1,769 housing units across the state, according to city officials, and has experience rehabilitating tower buildings like Tucson House. The company helped the city create concept designs as part of the Choice Neighborhoods grant application.

Tucson contracted with architecture firm Poster Mirto McDonald to update a physical assessment of Tucson House in 2019. The firm wrote in a letter to the city that while some improvement had been made to serve the financially vulnerable residents of the housing complex, “the need for long-term physical improvements cannot be understated.”

“In general, the existing physical conditions of the Tucson House have continued to deteriorate, and major reinvestment is needed to keep the Tucson House as a viable part of (housing and community development's) housing portfolio,” Poster Mirto McDonald wrote.

The architecture firm placed the total project budget estimate on the renovations at more than $67 million in 2019, and it’s unclear what the current scope and cost of the project will be. Gorman will temporarily relocate Tucson House residents who can’t stay in their units during renovation, according to the city.

The city allocated $5 million to replace Tucson House’s elevators as part of its fiscal year 2024 budget, and Tucson’s Housing and Community Development Department anticipates contributing $1 million in HOME grant funding from HUD that assists low-income families with affordable housing.