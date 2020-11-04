Challenger Chris Nanos maintains narrow lead in Pima County sheriff's race

Chris Nanos appears to have his job back as Pima County sheriff as the Democrat maintained a narrow lead in his race against Republican incumbent Mark Napier.

Nanos had 51% of the votes compared to Napier’s almost 49% votes as of Wednesday. Nanos on Wednesday said he’s humbled by the decision of Pima County voters.

“We’re excited to get back to work,” he said.

Nanos said he will spend the next two months meeting with employees of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and with community leaders, listening to their concerns, and coming up with solutions.

“I’m not the smartest guy in the room. I’m not a politician, I’m just a good cop and I know what it takes to run this organization,” Nanos said. “And one of the things is to be able to sit back and listen.”

Napier said it would be premature to declare a winner before all votes are counted.

“I’d rather be ahead but it’s not over until the last vote is counted,” he said Wednesday evening.

The sheriff’s race was often times contentious leading up to the election, with Napier threatening to sue Nanos for defamation, to which Nanos responded, calling his threat “political theatrics.”