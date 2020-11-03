 Skip to main content
Increase to Pima Community College spending limit passing in early results

From the Election 2020: Here's what Southern Arizona races look like so far series

Early results show voters approved a measure to increase Pima Community College's expenditure limit. 

 Courtesy of PCC

Early results show voters are supporting the effort to allow Pima Community College to increase its expenditure limit.

Arizona law caps the amount of tax-based revenues a community college as well as local governmental entities can use for operational purposes.

About 8:30 p.m., the votes for the proposition had a significant lead against the no votes.

LATESTLive 2020 election results from Arizona, Pima County 

If the early results stand, PCC can increase its base expenditure limit by more than $11 million from $19 million to nearly $31 million.

This would place the limit at “a level consistent with the base expenditure limit of all community college districts in the state on a per-student basis,” according to a Pima County Board of Governors’ resolution passed in June.

PCC’s expenditure limitation was set during the 1979-1980 fiscal year.

The proposition allows the college flexibility in how they spend money they already have, at no additional cost to taxpayers, according to organizers with "Yes for Pima College" who urged voters to approve the measure.

Ted Maxwell, President and CEO of Southern Arizona Leadership Council, who supported the measure, said the vote shows the confidence voters have in the work the college is doing to create a workforce for the future of the county. 

"This will provide the opportunity for the college to more efficiently and more effectively spend their funding and revenues," Maxwell said. 

Approving the measure will allow the college flexibility to focus on students, on the classroom and on the technology necessary to provide higher quality education for Pima Community College students, he added. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

