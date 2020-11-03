Increase to Pima Community College spending limit passing in early results

Early results show voters are supporting the effort to allow Pima Community College to increase its expenditure limit.

Arizona law caps the amount of tax-based revenues a community college as well as local governmental entities can use for operational purposes.

About 8:30 p.m., the votes for the proposition had a significant lead against the no votes.

If the early results stand, PCC can increase its base expenditure limit by more than $11 million from $19 million to nearly $31 million.

This would place the limit at “a level consistent with the base expenditure limit of all community college districts in the state on a per-student basis,” according to a Pima County Board of Governors’ resolution passed in June.

PCC’s expenditure limitation was set during the 1979-1980 fiscal year.