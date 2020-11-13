McSally finally concedes to Kelly; close Pima County races decided

Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally conceded her highly publicized race against Democrat Mark Kelly on Friday, more than a week after the election was called in his favor, and days after he's already started working on his transition.
In a statement, McSally, who had not offered a concession despite it becoming clear that the race was mathematically over, said that she called Kelly, a former astronaut and husband of former Tucson Democrat Rep. Gabrielle Gifford, to "congratulate him."
"While falling short, I am deeply humbled to have received the second most votes ever cast by Arizonans for a statewide race," she said. "I am thankful for the more than 1.6 million Arizonans who voted for me and everyone who dedicated their time, resources, and prayers to our campaign. Like nearly everything in my life, it was a high-risk, high-purpose fight. Thank you to all my faithful wingmen and wingwomen. I am proud of our effort, as we truly left it all out on the field.
After fighting for our country for more than three decades — the last nine in the political arena — I trust God will lead me to my next mission to make a difference after I get a little rest."
Kelly prevailed in the race against McSally, who was appointed to McCain’s seat by Gov. Doug Ducey in December 2018, about a month after she lost her bid for Arizona’s other Senate seat to Kyrsten Sinema. The Associated Press called the race in favor of Kelly on Nov. 4. He's already gotten to work, unveiling earlier this week his transition team, and has occupied an office in Washington D.C.
“As I prepare for the work of representing all Arizonans in the U.S. Senate, I want Arizonans to know that I am committed to being a Senator who will work to get things done and be an independent voice for them in Washington on day one,” said Kelly in a written statement earlier this week. “This team of community leaders, Republicans and Democrats, will help ensure we are successful in this next mission, serving and getting results for Arizonans.”
Democrat wins Pima County Supervisors race
Meanwhile, Pima County announced on Friday that it has completed counting all ballots from the 2020 Election, meaning Democrat Rex Scott narrowly was elected to become the first Democrat to hold the Pima County Board of Supervisors' First District seat since 1972.
Scott, a long-time public school educator and former Ohio councilman, had 730 more votes than Steve Spain, a political newcomer and IT and hotel management professional, in results posted on Friday. In a statement, Scott said he was "honored and humbled" by the results.
"The people of District One have invested their trust in me. It is now my responsibility to prove worthy of their trust by serving as a communicative, visible, and supportive representative of their interests. As the supervisor for the district with the greatest diversity in voter registration, I pledge to be a fighter and an advocate for all the people who call District One their home," he said.
"Although it is appropriate to express gratitude to the voters, this is no time for celebration. Our county and our world remain immersed in the greatest public health crisis of our lifetimes. We have already endured so much sadness and loss, but this time of challenge and crisis is far from over. Dealing with the remainder of the pandemic and the recovery from it will be the focus of the work county government takes on in the years to come. The members of the Board of Supervisors must engage in a great deal of outreach and listen much more than we speak during these times. We have a duty to ensure that our recovery is a truly collaborative and unifying endeavor, ever mindful of prioritizing the needs of those among us who have suffered the most."
He added his respect for Spain and his supporters, saying that it's his responsibility to prove to them that he "can be an evenhanded and openminded public servant."
"As I said during the campaign, local government should be the least partisan because it is the closest to the people. At any time, but most especially now, the people who elected the five county supervisors to serve them expect us to work in concert to provide service and produce results. I am eager to get to work alongside my colleagues who represent the other four districts and I have much I can learn from each one of these leaders," he said.
Other close county races that were decided include the sheriff's race. Democrat Chris Nanos had 3,431 more votes than incumbent Republican Sheriff Mark Napier in a rematch from 2016.
Republican county treasurer Beth Ford retained her seat despite trailing in early results, by garnering 5,870 more votes than her challenger, Democrat Brian Bickel.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote on the official canvass during its Tuesday meeting.
Incumbents hold large leads in legislative districts near Tucson
Incumbents and veteran lawmakers appear poised to hold nearly every seat in five legislative districts near Tucson.
Election officials were still counting ballots Wednesday afternoon, but initial results showed all but one of the legislative seats likely would go to incumbents or lawmakers trying to move between the state Senate and the state House of Representatives.
Between 26,000 and 34,000 early ballots were left to count on Wednesday afternoon, Pima County officials said. Officials also were working to verify about 18,300 provisional ballots.
The majority of votes came through early ballots, but in-person voting at polling places also proved crucial for both Democratic and Republican candidates, according to preliminary election results released by the Arizona secretary of state.
Legislative District 2
On Tucson’s south side, Democrat Rosanna Gabaldón maintained a large lead in the race for the state Senate seat in LD 2.
Gabaldón, who currently serves as a state representative for the district, had 47,139 votes, including 32,537 votes from early ballots and 14,602 votes at polling places.
Newcomer Mark Workman, a Republican, had 29,276 votes, including 20,439 votes from early ballots and 8,837 votes at polling places.
A similar story is playing out in the race for the district’s two seats in the state House of Representatives. Two Democratic candidates who already serve in the Legislature are leading a Republican newcomer.
Incumbent Daniel Hernandez had 42,033 votes, including 29,687 votes through early ballots and another 12,346 votes at polling places.
Andrea Dalessandro, a Democrat who currently serves as the district’s state senator, had 40,347 votes, including 28,974 votes through early ballots and another 11,373 votes at polling places.
Republican Deborah McEwen had 29,759 votes, including 21,067 votes through early ballots and 8,692 votes at polling places.
LD 2 covers south-side neighborhoods east of Nogales Highway, South Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Arivaca and Santa Cruz County.
The district is home to about 51,500 registered Democrats, 29,600 registered Republicans and 38,300 independents.
Legislative District 11
Northwest of Tucson, votes at polling places appear to be playing a key role in helping three Republican incumbents hold their seats in LD 11.
Republican Sen. Vince Leach led the race to hold the district’s seat in the state Senate. He had 60,588 votes, while newcomer JoAnna Mendoza, a Democrat, had 53,623 votes.
Leach received 14,075 votes at polling places, while Mendoza trailed with 4,858 votes. Leach received 46,513 votes through early ballots and Mendoza received 48,765 votes.
In the race for the district’s two seats in the state House of Representatives, strong showings by Republican incumbents at polling places tilted the race in their favor.
Rep. Bret Roberts received 11,822 votes at polling places and Rep. Mark Finchem received 11,969. Democrat Felipe Perez received less than half those tallies, with 4,848 votes at polling places.
Perez received more votes through early ballots than his Republican rivals. Perez received 49,180 votes through early ballots, for a total of 54,028 votes. Roberts received 46,065 votes through early ballots, for a total of 57,887 votes. Finchem received 45,248 votes through early ballots, for a total of 57,217 votes.
LD 11 covers Oro Valley, Catalina, Marana, Avra Valley, Picture Rocks and part of Pinal County. The district includes about 48,700 registered Democrats, 65,100 registered Republicans and 52,700 independents.
Legislative District 9
On Tucson’s north side, two Democratic incumbents likely will fend off a challenge from a Republican newcomer in the race for two state representative seats in LD 9.
Rep. Randall Friese had 60,275 votes and Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley had 59,982 votes. Republican Brendan Lyons had 41,307 votes.
Friese and Powers Hannley each received about 58,000 votes through early ballots and 2,300 votes at polling places. Lyons received 34,316 votes through early ballots and 6,991 votes at polling places.
LD 9 includes portions of Oro Valley, Marana east of Interstate 10, across Tucson to west of North Harrison Road. The district’s southern boundary is East Speedway to north of East Ina Road taking in Catalina Foothills.
The district has about 60,600 registered Democrats, 40,900 registered Republicans and 40,800 independents.
Democratic Sen. Victoria Steele is running unopposed to keep her seat in the state Senate. She had 76,132 votes, including 71,655 votes through early ballots and 4,477 at polling places.
Legislative District 10
In central Tucson and Tucson’s east side, a newcomer was one of the top two vote-getters in LD 10 as of Wednesday afternoon.
In the race for the district’s two seats in the state House of Representatives, Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, a Democrat, had 54,842 votes. She trailed only Rep. Domingo DeGrazia, also a Democrat, who had 55,013 votes.
Republican Michael Hicks had 40,662 votes and Mabelle Gummere, also a Republican, had 37,134 votes.
DeGrazia received 52,702 votes through early ballots and 2,311 votes at polling places. Hamilton received 52,533 votes through early ballots and 2,309 votes at polling places.
Hicks received 33,617 votes through early ballots and 7,045 votes at polling places. Gummere received 30,897 votes through early ballots and 6,237 votes at polling places.
Democrat Kirsten Engel, who currently represents the district in the state House of Representatives, had 61,669 votes in the race for the district’s seat in the state Senate. Engel received 58,716 votes through early ballots and 2,953 votes at polling places.
Republican Justine Wadsack had 40,800 votes, including 33,263 votes through early ballots and 7,537 at polling places.
The district includes midtown Tucson east of Campbell Avenue between Speedway and 22nd Street, the east side, Foothills area east of Bear Creek, Davis-Monthan neighborhoods and Civano.
LD 10 is home to about 57,200 registered Democrats, 43,100 registered Republicans and 41,300 independents.
Legislative District 3
On Tucson’s west side, three Democratic incumbents ran unopposed for the seats in Legislative District 3.
Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales had 54,505 votes in the race to hold the district’s seat in the state Senate as of Wednesday afternoon. She received 50,233 votes through early ballots and 4,272 votes at polling places.
In the race for the district’s two seats in the state House of Representatives, Rep. Alma Hernandez had 42,918 votes, including 39,859 votes through early ballots and 3,059 votes at polling places.
Rep. Andrés Cano had 42,679 votes, including 39,961 votes through early ballots and 2,718 votes at polling places.
The district covers Tucson’s west and southwest sides including the University of Arizona and downtown, stretching from Ryan Airfield north to Prince Road at about First Avenue.
Dems likely fall short of taking control of state House, Senate
PHOENIX – The blue wave that bolstered Arizona votes for Joe Biden and Mark Kelly did not result in a trickle-down effect for Democrats closer to the bottom of the ballot.
Preliminary results show that Democrats fell short of their goal of taking control of one or both chambers of the Legislature. Even turnout supporting legalizing recreational use of marijuana and taking the state’s richest residents to help finance K-12 education, issues that could be considered popular among Democrats, wasn’t enough to convince the majority of voters in the state’s 30 legislative districts to shift away from their patterns of who they want to send to the Capitol to craft state laws.
The bright spot for the Democrats was the ouster of veteran state Sen. Kate Brophy McGee from the district that encompasses north central Phoenix and Paradise Valley. Democrat Christine Marsh, a former teacher of the year who lost narrowly to Brophy McGee two years ago, was running 5 points ahead of her this time.
But the result in what had at one time been a dependable Republican district — it is home to Gov. Doug Ducey and former Vice President Dan Quayle — may be no surprise. There has been a steady shift in political sentiments as shown by the fact that both state representatives from LD28 already are Democrats.
Absent some last-minute updates, that still leaves Republicans in control of the chamber, though their majority now is just 16-14. Other incumbent Republican senators appear to have outlasted their Democrat foes, including J.D. Mesnard of Chandler and Paul Boyer of Phoenix.
And Republican Wendy Rogers of Flagstaff, who won the right to be the GOP contender by outlasting incumbent Sylvia Allen in the primary, won the Senate seat by defeating Democrat Felicia French.
Across the courtyard there currently appears to have been no net change in the 31-29 GOP edge in the House, though there are a few races where votes are not yet counted.
There were, however, some internal shifts.
Republican incumbent Anthony Kern of Glendale found himself running third in the race for the two House seats from his district. Democrat Judy Schwiebert was running first, with Republican Shawnna Bolick apparently hanging on to her seat.
But the political balance was retained when Democrat Gerae Peten was outpolled by Republican Joel John in the district that stretches from west Phoenix to Yuma.
