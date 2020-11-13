 Skip to main content
McSally finally concedes to Kelly; close Pima County races decided
Mark Kelly, U.S. Senate, election night

With about 77,000 ballots left to count, Martha McSally still trailed Mark Kelly by more than 83,000 votes, according to the latest figures by the Secretary of State’s Office.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally conceded her highly publicized race against Democrat Mark Kelly on Friday, more than a week after the election was called in his favor, and days after he's already started working on his transition.

In a statement, McSally, who had not offered a concession despite it becoming clear that the race was mathematically over, said that she called Kelly, a former astronaut and husband of former Tucson Democrat Rep. Gabrielle Gifford, to "congratulate him."

"While falling short, I am deeply humbled to have received the second most votes ever cast by Arizonans for a statewide race," she said. "I am thankful for the more than 1.6 million Arizonans who voted for me and everyone who dedicated their time, resources, and prayers to our campaign. Like nearly everything in my life, it was a high-risk, high-purpose fight. Thank you to all my faithful wingmen and wingwomen. I am proud of our effort, as we truly left it all out on the field.

After fighting for our country for more than three decades — the last nine in the political arena — I trust God will lead me to my next mission to make a difference after I get a little rest."

Kelly prevailed in the race against McSally, who was appointed to McCain’s seat by Gov. Doug Ducey in December 2018, about a month after she lost her bid for Arizona’s other Senate seat to Kyrsten Sinema. The Associated Press called the race in favor of Kelly on Nov. 4. He's already gotten to work, unveiling earlier this week his transition team, and has occupied an office in Washington D.C.

“As I prepare for the work of representing all Arizonans in the U.S. Senate, I want Arizonans to know that I am committed to being a Senator who will work to get things done and be an independent voice for them in Washington on day one,” said Kelly in a written statement earlier this week. “This team of community leaders, Republicans and Democrats, will help ensure we are successful in this next mission, serving and getting results for Arizonans.”

Democrat wins Pima County Supervisors race

Meanwhile, Pima County announced on Friday that it has completed counting all ballots from the 2020 Election, meaning Democrat Rex Scott narrowly was elected to become the first Democrat to hold the Pima County Board of Supervisors' First District seat since 1972.

Scott, a long-time public school educator and former Ohio councilman, had 730 more votes than Steve Spain, a political newcomer and IT and hotel management professional, in results posted on Friday. In a statement, Scott said he was "honored and humbled" by the results.

"The people of District One have invested their trust in me. It is now my responsibility to prove worthy of their trust by serving as a communicative, visible, and supportive representative of their interests. As the supervisor for the district with the greatest diversity in voter registration, I pledge to be a fighter and an advocate for all the people who call District One their home," he said.

"Although it is appropriate to express gratitude to the voters, this is no time for celebration. Our county and our world remain immersed in the greatest public health crisis of our lifetimes. We have already endured so much sadness and loss, but this time of challenge and crisis is far from over. Dealing with the remainder of the pandemic and the recovery from it will be the focus of the work county government takes on in the years to come. The members of the Board of Supervisors must engage in a great deal of outreach and listen much more than we speak during these times. We have a duty to ensure that our recovery is a truly collaborative and unifying endeavor, ever mindful of prioritizing the needs of those among us who have suffered the most."

He added his respect for Spain and his supporters, saying that it's his responsibility to prove to them that he "can be an evenhanded and openminded public servant."

"As I said during the campaign, local government should be the least partisan because it is the closest to the people. At any time, but most especially now, the people who elected the five county supervisors to serve them expect us to work in concert to provide service and produce results. I am eager to get to work alongside my colleagues who represent the other four districts and I have much I can learn from each one of these leaders," he said.

Other close county races that were decided include the sheriff's race. Democrat Chris Nanos had 3,431 more votes than incumbent Republican Sheriff Mark Napier in a rematch from 2016.

Republican county treasurer Beth Ford retained her seat despite trailing in early results, by garnering 5,870 more votes than her challenger, Democrat Brian Bickel.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote on the official canvass during its Tuesday meeting.

2020 Elections: Rex Scott, Pima County Supervisor #1

Rex Scott

 Courtesy of the candidate

Contact reporter Justin Sayers at jsayers1@tucson.com or 573-4192. Twitter: @_JustinSayers. Facebook: JustinSSayers.

