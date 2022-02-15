Pima County supervisors OK replacing election precincts with voting centers

The board’s decision makes Pima County the last county in Arizona to adopt e-poll books and the 12th county to adopt voting centers. The county’s elections department estimates the change will make election results available sooner and shorten the check-in process for voters from 3 minutes to 30 seconds.

The precinct-based polling system causes many voters to have to vote provisional ballots after showing up at the wrong location. In 2020, 656 votes cast at Pima County’s polling places were disqualified due to voters showing up at the wrong precinct.

“We're in a time where people are very concerned about whether or not their votes are counting, and they're seeing their everyday lives impacted by decisions that have been made at the ballot box about who's representing them,” Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly said. “If we can help as many as 656 people from being able to cast their ballot and have it count, we should be doing everything we can to make sure that they participate in our democracy.”

Officials from the Pima County Elections Department and recorder’s office said the new system will save the county over $100,000 from the labor costs associated with processing provisional ballots.