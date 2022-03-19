Railroad history group set to run Old Tucson Studios

Under the proposed contract, American Heritage Railways would operate Old Tucson Studios as a “public Western Frontier-type recreational and entertainment venue.”

The operating agreement would last for five years with two possible 10-year extensions and one 25-year extension.

The company would pay Pima County $60,000 annually to rent the property and 4% of its annual gross operating revenue. The county says those funds will go toward capital maintenance and expansion.

In addition to keeping the facility open to the public with full services, the contract requires American Heritage Railways to provide youth educational services, make “commercially reasonable” efforts to promote Tucson as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy and act to sustainably conserve the facility and nearby Tucson Mountain Park.

Old Tucson, the setting of more than 400 feature films and TV shows, closed in August 2020 after the pandemic halted the crowd-based events that drew visitors to the historic location.