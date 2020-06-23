Supervisors approve $1.4B budget, fund projects to boost economy post COVID-19

A $1.42 billion budget for fiscal year 2021 that cuts the overall property tax rate by 4.5%, fixes 127 miles of local roads and provides over $165 million in capital improvements, was approved Tuesday by the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

The proposed budget, which will go into effect July 1, has been significantly modified to account for the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help offset a loss of about $60 million in expected revenue, the county will suspend $15 million in intended facilities maintenance, reduce department expenditures by $16.4 million, reduce overtime, travel and training spending and cut 350 full-time positions from its payroll.

To save the county about $13.7 million, the board also made the decision to suspend its pay-as-you-go (PAYGO) plan until the next fiscal year.

The plan is intended to repair the county’s failing road system over the next 10 years using a percentage of the secondary property tax and a portion of the taxes no longer needed to pay off bonds.

The county will instead use short-term Certificates of Participation at near-zero interest rates to continue with PAYGO infrastructure funding and road repairs through the pandemic.