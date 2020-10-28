VP nominee Kamala Harris stops in Tucson, visits with small-business owners

U.S. senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris made a stop in Tucson on Wednesday, visiting with local small-business owners and speaking at a drive-in event at Pima Community College.
As she arrived at the airport Wednesday morning, a small group of protesters stood outside the gates with “Make America Great Again” and “Trump 2020” flags waving from the back of a blue pickup truck. The protesters, eventually joined by more vehicles, followed Harris’ motorcade as she made stops around the city.
In her first stop, Harris met with a group of Latina business owners at La Chaiteria, a small vegetarian Mexican restaurant on Tucson’s west side.
She spoke with Wendy Garcia, owner of La Chaiteria; Marisol Flores-Aguirre, owner of Chulas; Vanessa Gallego, owner of Recyco, Inc.; and Frances Erunez and Sandra Otero Erunez, owners of Los Jarritos, about the importance of small businesses.
At a drive-in rally hosted at PCC, dozens of vehicles lined up in front of a stage, many carrying large “Biden 2020” signs and “Arizona for Joe and Kamala” flags.
“Joe Biden and I understand America deserves so much more. We know that the strength of any human being is not based on who you beat down but on who you lift up,” Harris said. “Let’s not let anyone take our vote from us. Our democracy is always going to be as strong as our ability to fight for it.”
Harris was joined by several local leaders, including Demion Clinco, chair of the PCC board; former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband Mark Kelly, who is running for U.S. Senate; U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick; and Mayor Regina Romero.
Harris will be in Phoenix later today.
