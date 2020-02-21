Hacienda tucked inside a state park north of Tucson going to auction

If you’ve ever wanted to own an 1800s Western town replica nestled inside a state park, you’re in luck.

Viewing and the chance to bid begin next week for Rancho de los Cerros, a 10-acre property in Catalina State Park, featuring an 8,000-square-foot hacienda, carriage house, stables and event center, among other amenities.

On the land, originally bought in 1907, the owners built a two-room adobe and 110-foot well two years later at the 13500 N. Oracle Road site. The property changed ownership several times over the years and rooms were added on. It was operated as a Girl Scout camp at the time of its closing in 1985.

It was in 1986 that current owners, David and Molly Hoffman, became aware of the property.

David was horseback riding through the park when he came upon the dilapidated building, said Michael Fine, president of Fine & Co., which is handling the auction.

The couple used it both as a residence and a venue for corporate events, weddings, festivals and concerts.

“Unique opportunities don’t come along very often,” Fine said. “Rancho de los Cerros is an astonishing home or event venue located in a breathtaking and extremely private location.”