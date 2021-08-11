Head-on school bus crash closes roadway on Tucson's southwest side

Officials are investigating a head-on crash involving a school bus and a truck on Tucson's southwest side Wednesday morning.

There were no children on the Tucson Unified school bus at the time of the crash, which occurred on Valencia Road and Camino de la Tierra.

A medical helicopter was requested to transport patients to the hospital. Information on their conditions was not available.

An apparent head-on crash sent the bus off the road and it landed on top of another vehicle, according to L.T. Pratt, Drexel Heights Fire District spokesman. Two people were taken to the hospital and crews were working to get a third person out of the wreckage.

TUSD confirmed the bus driver is on the scene with TUSD Safety and cooperating with deputies while they investigate.

Motorists in the area are asked to find an alternate route as east- and westbound Valencia Road is closed between Camino de la Tierra and Caballo Road.

The wreck is wreaking havoc on traffic along Valencia, which also is being affected including an unrelated rollover crash near South Midvale Road.

The investigations into the cause of the wreck continues.