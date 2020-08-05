Heinz defeats incumbent Supervisor Valadez, ending his 17-year term on board

Spain, 38, an IT and hotel operations management professional, garnered 33% of the roughly 23,000 votes, as of Wednesday morning. He was ahead of Oro Valley councilwoman Rhonda Pina (24%), former state representative Vic Williams (24%) and former Pima County GOP chair Bill Beard (19%). Pina conceded the race earlier Wednesday.

In an interview with the Star on Wednesday, Spain said he was not yet ready to declare victory because of the potential thousands of votes still outstanding. But he said that he was grateful for the early support, saying it was proof that his hardline conservative stance on limited government resonated with voters.

“A significant part of my message, which has been to reduce the size of Pima County government, so that the rest of us can begin to do the work to recover from this coronavirus disaster of building out a better standard of living — I would like to think that that message resonated,” he said.

The self-proclaimed “grassroots conservative,” who for years contributed to the conservative news outlet Arizona Daily Independent, admitted that an endorsement from Miller helped propel him to first political win.