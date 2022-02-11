Help the Arizona Daily Star guide its solutions journalism coverage

The response from you, our readers, has been great, but as I continue to develop this beat, I want to make sure I'm writing about the problems for which people need solutions. The problems affecting our community the most.

That's why I'm asking for your help.

I've partnered with the Solutions Journalism Network to shape this solutions beat into one guided by the community. We created a short survey to identify problems and solutions in Southern Arizona. If you've enjoyed my work — and especially if you haven't — I want to hear from you.

I'll be hitting the streets in upcoming weeks to post flyers and we'll be sending out postcards to make sure we're reaching as many people as possible, but I can't reach everyone on my own, so I'm hoping you'll share the link with your local family and friends.

If you'd like to talk more after taking the survey, I'd be happy to do that, and in upcoming months, I'll be hosting conversations with community members based on feedback from the survey.

So, please help me make sure our solutions coverage is as relevant, rich and effective as possible.

Contact Star reporter Caitlin Schmidt at 573-4191 or cschmidt@tucson.com. On Twitter: @caitlincschmidt

