Here's the grab-bag list of new Arizona laws just voided by the high court

PHOENIX — When the Arizona Supreme Court slapped down how lawmakers approve "budget reconciliation" bills, it quashed more than the ban on schools requiring masks for faculty and students.

With its three-sentence order, the court also removed a similar but separate prohibition against cities and counties imposing mask mandates on public and charter schools in their jurisdictions.

Also gone is the threat of schoolteachers being sued by the attorney general on claims they used public resources, ranging from email or work time, to "organize, plan or execute any activity that impedes or prevents a public school from operating for any period of time." That was aimed at preventing efforts to get teachers to stay home during COVID-19 outbreaks at districts that don't mandate face coverings.

Because of Tuesday's ruling, universities are not precluded from requiring those on campus to be vaccinated against COVID or get tested regularly, as lawmakers had voted. And workers at private firms whose employers require them to be inoculated will not now be entitled to a religious exemption simply because they say so without proof.

But there's so much more that went up in a legal puff of smoke, from how elections are run, to what happens if the next governor declares a state of emergency.