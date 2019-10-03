Burger lovers can feast on a hamburger for 37 cents this Sunday, Oct. 6.
In honor of its 37th anniversary, Hamburger Stand is serving up 37-cent burgers from 12 to 5 p.m. or while supplies last. Hamburger Stand in Tucson is located at 625 W. Ajo Way near South 12th Avenue and 1710 W. Valencia Rd. near South Midvale Park Road.
There's a burger limit of five per guest and the deal is valid for regular hamburgers only. Cheese and tax are extra.
Hamburger Stand was founded in 1982 by John Galardi, who also founded Wienerschnitzel.
"For 37 years, we've been serving up tasty memories and are happy to offer this juicy 37-cent burger deal to our loyal fans who have made Hamburger Stand a part of their lives," J.R. Galardi, Hamburger Stand president and son of John Galardi, said in a press release.