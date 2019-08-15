By the end of the month, the former home of the poke restaurant Hoki Poki will be serving up steaming bowls of ramen and Japanese curry.

If all goes well, chef-owner Ja Le will open his Ja Ramen house at 2643 N. Campbell Ave. on Aug. 30, taking over the 4,065-square-foot building that was home to Tucson restauranteur Bin An's poke eatery until July.

Le said his focus will be on curry dishes and ramen, the noodle soup that has gained in popularity over the past few years. One of his specialties will be ramen served with slow-cooked, chashu-braised pork belly or pork shoulder.

"I like to cook ramen," said Le, a Vietnam native who has been in Arizona about a decade. He and his family moved to the state from Canada, where he cooked for a dozen years, he said.

He and his sister, Helena Le, co-own Ja Ramen, their first restaurant in Tucson after owning one in Canada. 

From opening day Aug. 30 through Sept. 7, everything will be half-priced as a way for the siblings to introduce themselves and their cuisine to Tucson. Curry dishes will average $14 and ramen will top out at $11, Le said.

Ja Ramen will be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

The Campbell Avenue Hoki Poki was the third restaurant that Bin closed since he shuttered his two-year-old MiAn Sushi & Modern Asian Cuisine at 88 E. Broadway in early June. MiAn split its personality between upscale Asian cuisine and sushi at night and the more casual poke during the day.

In July, An lost his flagship Hoki Poki on East Grant Road when the landlord locked him out for failing to pay rent, according to a document posted on the window.  

