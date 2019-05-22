Wendy Garcia has been a tireless ambassador for vegetarian Mexican food at her popular midtown restaurant Tumerico, which has been featured on national TV.
This summer, she'll be spreading the message to the hipsters downtown when she opens her second outpost of Tumerico along bustling North Fourth Avenue.
But the new location at 402 E. Fourth St., on the corner of North Fourth Avenue, will offer a scaled back menu of grab-and-go meals and snacks to complement a full beverage menu of lattes, juices and teas. On weekends, she'll offer a limited made-to-order menu mirroring what's offered at the original location, 2526 E. Sixth St.
Garcia envisions the second location to be “more of a community space" where she can host family yoga classes or community gatherings.
"I like Fourth Avenue a lot," said Garcia, who opened Tumerico in late 2014 and quickly found an enthusiastic audience for her scratch-made vegetarian tacos, tamales and enchiladas. Garcia posts her menu on a chalk board every day, rotating dishes as suits her and her locally-sourced ingredients.
Tumerico's new location is in the 850-square-foot space that was once home to The Schoolhouse of Rock, which offers instrument and voice lessons. The 14-year-old music school moved from downtown two years ago when the owners bought the old Drum & Drummer School of Music at 210 S. Plummer Ave.
Tumerico will hold its grand opening at the Fourth Street location from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 16.